(Bloomberg) -- The National Rifle Association dropped a lawsuit claiming discrimination over a resolution by San Francisco officials deeming the gun-rights group a “domestic terrorist organization.”

The NRA claimed in a September complaint that the city violated its free-speech rights when the San Francisco board of supervisors adopted a policy of not doing business with the organization.

“The resolution does not try to hide its animus toward the NRA’s political speech, nor its animating purpose: to remove the NRA from the gun control debate,” the group said in the suit.

The NRA dropped the case Thursday in a one-page filing.

“This was a baseless attempt to silence San Francisco’s valid criticisms of the NRA and distract from the gun violence epidemic facing our country,” San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement. “San Francisco will never be intimidated by the NRA.”

After the resolution was passed, San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a memo reminding city staff that it was non-binding and doesn’t limit contracts with groups doing business with the pro-Second Amendment organization, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The NRA declared victory Thursday.

“As has been widely reported, after the association challenged the unconstitutional resolution, the city beat a hasty retreat and backed down from its wildly illegal blacklisting scheme,” William A. Brewer III, a lawyer for the group, said in a statement. “The censors are on notice. The NRA will always fight for the Constitution, and will re-file if the city tries anything like this in the future.”

The NRA is also challenging a Los Angeles city law that requires contractors to disclose all business ties to the organization.

The case is National Rifle Association of America v. San Francisco, 19-cv-5669, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

