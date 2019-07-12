(Bloomberg) -- The National Rifle Association and its foundation came under fresh government scrutiny Friday when Washington, D.C.’s, attorney general said he issued subpoenas in an investigation into whether the gun-rights group had violated nonprofit law.

Attorney General Karl Racine is seeking financial records and information about payments to vendors and NRA officers and directors, according to an emailed statement. Racine oversees charitable organizations and their assets in the district and can sue to dissolve or take other punitive action against nonprofits. New York Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating the NRA’s tax-exempt status in the state.

President Donald Trump attacked the James probe earlier this month and predicted the NRA would move to Texas.

Racine said he issued subpoenas to the National Rifle Association of America and the NRA Foundation Inc.

The NRA has been in turmoil since April when its unpaid president, Oliver North, was forced out after he questioned how the NRA spent millions of dollars on legal fees, vendors and executive perks. Chris Cox, the group’s longtime chief lobbyist, also left under pressure.

Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre has faced a rising chorus of calls from gun-rights advocates to step down. LaPierre has said he’s not leaving.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

