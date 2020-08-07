(Bloomberg) -- Though it ticks off detailed examples of wrongdoing, the New York lawsuit claiming donors to the National Rifle Association have been ripped off for years is likely to be settled without the gun-rights group being forced to dissolve, legal experts said.

In a sweeping 164-page complaint on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the NRA must be disbanded because of the “breadth and depth” of the frauds carried out by four current and former officials accused of squandering the non-profit’s cash on corrupt personal expenses.

But that drastic measure is just a starting point that could serve to push the NRA to make major personnel concessions and pay steep fines to avoid the risk of going to trial or being forced to shutter the organization.

“Dissolving a nonprofit corporation is a big deal, especially one as prominent as the NRA,” said Eric Chaffee, a professor at University of Toledo College of Law who has advised charities.

The suit in Manhattan alleges the New York-chartered NRA was duped out of more than $60 million in the last three years alone as a result of financial sleights of hand by four current and former officials, including the NRA’s embattled longtime leader and public face Wayne LaPierre.

James is seeking an injunction that would bar the four men from ever serving as fiduciaries of nonprofits. She said they got inflated salaries, used NRA assets for extravagant spending and arranged no-show contracts for insiders -- claims the NRA vehemently denies.

“We will aggressively defend this organization and its members,” William A. Brewer, the NRA’s lawyer, said in a statement. “The truth is, the transactions in question have been reviewed, vetted and approved -- and every dollar spent by the NRA has been in furtherance of its mission to defend constitutional freedom.”

The case, triggered in part by a power struggle between LaPierre and former NRA president Oliver North, may pose one of the biggest legal threats to the NRA since its founding in New York in 1871. But the nonprofit’s fate is far from certain, said Cindy Lott, an associate professor of professional practice at Columbia University.

“There is a spectrum of remedies available,” said Lott, who previously served as executive director to the national state attorneys general program at Columbia Law School, specializing in charities regulation. One option is to seek a “reset” without the current leadership, she said.

“It’s a wildly popular nonprofit that does a lot of work for a lot of people,” Lott said. “It’s not all or nothing.”

James Fishman, author of a book on New York nonprofit law, said the NRA could save itself by parting ways with LaPierre and other alleged offenders accused of breach-of-duty.

“What the NRA will have to do is make a clean sweep of this,” said Fishman, a professor at Pace Law School in New York.

Outside Monitor

In a settlement, the NRA could agree to an outside monitor, institute corporate governance reforms and bring in new people who can be trusted to enforce New York’s strict laws governing charities, Fishman said. A trial would cost millions of dollars at a time when the NRA seems to be hurting for money, he said.

When the case is over, the group could move out of New York to Texas or some other friendly state, as President Donald Trump suggested Thursday. Even so, any state eyed by the NRA would still look at the findings in New York before determining whether to allow it to set up shop, Chaffee said.

All that assumes James will prevail, or at least offer compelling proof -- and the NRA insists she lacks that.

“It’s a transparent attempt to score political points,” NRA President Carolyn Meadows said in a statement.

To force dissolution under New York law, the state must show that NRA wrongdoing was “pervasive, not isolated conduct that’s substantial, over a substantial period of time,” Chaffee said.

With her lawsuit Thursday, New York’s attorney general seeks to do just that.

