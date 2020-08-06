(Bloomberg) -- The National Rifle Association is portrayed in a sprawling lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James as a corrupt nonprofit that has operated for years as a piggy bank for top officials.

The suit filed Thursday includes a detailed list of ways that longtime leader Wayne LaPierre and current and former executives allegedly used millions of dollars donated to the gun-rights group by supporters to finance luxury lifestyles and enrich friends and family. Their actions caused losses of more than $64 million in the last three years alone, James said.

The NRA strenuously denied the allegations, saying the group is the victim of a political witch hunt led by an anti-gun Democrat. As part of her lawsuit, James is seeking dissolution of the organization.

“We will aggressively defend this organization and its members,” NRA lawyer William Brewer said in an emailed statement. “The investigation reveals the NYAG has aligned herself with disgraced vendors and former partners who would support a contrived narrative for personal gain.”

New York authorities say otherwise. Below are some of the state’s claims against LaPierre; former NRA treasurer and chief financial officer, Wilson “Woody” Phillips; the former chief of staff and executive director of general operations, Joshua Powell; and Corporate Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer.

LaPierre:

Spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of the NRA’s assets for private plane trips for himself and his family

Took private planes to the Bahamas at least eight times in three years with his family at a cost of more than half a million dollars

Spent millions on unwarranted travel consultants for decades, including for the booking of luxury black-car services

Secured a post-employment contract with the NRA, without board approval, valued at more than $17 million.

Spent millions on private security for himself and his family without proper oversight

Secured lucrative consulting contracts for ex-employees and board members worth millions.

Phillips:

Lied on financial disclosure forms and set up deal worth more than $1 million to benefit his girlfriend

Before his retirement, secured a $1.8 million contract to provide monthly consulting services to the new treasurer, even though the new treasurer knew nothing about this contract and says he never got such consulting

Oversaw financial practices that allowed executives to rack up entertainment and travel expenses billed to the NRA through its longtime ad agency, Ackerman McQueen

Failed to properly respond to whistleblower complaints about alleged fiscal improprieties

Powell:

Abused the NRA’s policy on housing and relocation reimbursements by pocketing at least $100,000 more than NRA rules allow

Asked an NRA vendor to pay his father as a photographer, resulting in more than $90,000 in compensation passing through the NRA

Received huge salary increases almost immediately after starting his position, including a doubling to $500,000 a year just one month after being hired

Frazer:

Failed to comply with board governance procedures or advise others of necessary changes

Failed to ensure that financial transactions were addressed by NRA officers and directors

Failed to enforce the NRA’s conflict-of-interest policy

Failed to ensure the NRA was in compliance with whistleblower laws

Certified false or misleading annual statements

Efforts to reach Phillips and Powell, who are no longer with the NRA, were unsuccessful.

“The truth is, the transactions in question have been reviewed, vetted and approved -- and every dollar spent by the NRA has been in furtherance of its mission to defend constitutional freedom,” NRA lawyer Brewer said. “End of story.”

