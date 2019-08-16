(Bloomberg) -- The National Rifle Association asked a judge to allow its lawyers to observe the New York attorney general’s deposition of former NRA president Oliver North, who was ousted after questioning how the organization’s money was being spent.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas to North in July, demanding he hand over documents supporting his concerns about alleged financial impropriety, mismanagement, misuse of funds, governance failures and any other wrongdoing at the NRA.

NRA attorneys argued in a court filing Friday in New York that they should be allowed to watch the deposition because North, who remains a director on the group’s board, has “substantial attorney-client privileged information” and may give James protected documents.

“The NRA -- not North -- is the owner of these privileges, and the only party that can assert or waive them,” the organization said in the filing.

