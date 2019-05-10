(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge threw out the National Rifle Association’s claim accusing a New York regulator of selectively enforcing state law to bar insurers from marketing an NRA-branded product dubbed "murder insurance" by critics.

The claim was dismissed Thursday by U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy in Albany. The ruling, made public Friday, also dismissed the NRA’s claims for money damages against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Maria Vullo, the former superintendent of the state’s Department of Financial Services, which investigated the NRA-branded product.

