(Bloomberg) -- Chris Cox, the National Rifle Association’s chief lobbyist who was viewed widely as a future leader of the gun-rights group, has been suspended from his job.

The move came after Oliver North, the former NRA board president, was ousted from the organization in April for attempting to lead a coup against Wayne LaPierre, the executive vice president of the NRA who has long served as the organization’s leader. North alleged that LaPierre used the group to enrich himself. As part of the infighting, the NRA sued Ackerman McQueen Inc., its longtime advertising firm, and in turn Ackerman cut ties with the group.

On Wednesday night, the NRA filed a lawsuit against North arguing that he didn’t have the right to legal fees from the NRA. The lawsuit alleges that Cox participated in the failed coup to oust LaPierre from the organization. Cox is described as “once thought by some to be a likely successor for Mr. LaPierre.”

Cox’s suspension was reported earlier by the New York Times. Cox’s spokeswoman told the Times that he played no role in the coup.

A lawyer for North, Brendan Sullivan, declined to comment but said he would respond in a court filing. NRA representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

