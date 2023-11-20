(Bloomberg) -- NRG Energy Inc. is overhauling its management after the Houston-based independent power producer reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP.

Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Gutierrez has left the company and NRG will conduct a review of its operations to find ways to increase efficiencies, the company said Monday in a statement. Chairman Lawrence Coben will become interim CEO and NRG is adding four independent directors.

The move comes six months after Elliott targeted the company’s strategy, particularly its deal last December for home technology company Vivint Smart Home Inc. for $2.8 billion.

“Today, NRG is in a position of strength,” Coben said in the statement. “The integration of Vivint is well underway, and as a differentiated company at the intersection of energy and smart home technology, NRG has clear upside value creation opportunities.”

NRG shares gained 0.8% before the start of regular trading in New York.

