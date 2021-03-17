(Bloomberg) -- NRG Energy Inc. withdrew an earlier full-year profit forecast and said it expects a $750 million loss due to the brutal cold snap that froze Texas and led to sweeping blackouts across the state.

“Based on the new information available to us today, we are unable to provide financial guidance due to the unprecedented and unpredictable market outcomes resulting from winter storm Uri,” Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Gutierrez said Wednesday in a statement.

The company, which operates power plants and provides retail services to homes and businesses in the state, previously projected full-year earnings of as much as $2.6 billion. The shares dropped as much as 8.6% in pre-market trading in New York.

NRG is the latest power company to report taking a hit from the bitter cold. The historic outage caused as much as $129 billion in economic losses and the impact on individual companies is only starting to emerge. More than 4 million homes and businesses were left without power, heat or water for days, and dozens of people died.

Vistra Corp. on Friday said the blackouts would cost it $900 million to $1.3 billion, and Exelon Corp., said last week it expects its first-quarter net income will be reduced by $560 million to $710 million because of the outages.

