(Bloomberg) -- David Velez says Nu Holdings Ltd. is snapping up clients from rivals amid a shakeout in Latin American financial startups, helping fuel a 176% rally in its shares.

Nubank, as it’s known, has attracted attention for using low-limit credit cards and user-friendly mobile apps to lure Brazilians, Mexicans and Colombians, many of whom hadn’t previously held bank accounts. Velez, the co-founder and chief executive officer, also has his sights set on grabbing market share from competitors, including big lenders and small digital competitors.

After years of strong funding, venture capital firms have scaled back investments in financial technology in Latin America, and higher interest rates have made it tougher to attract price-sensitive clients. Nubank was earlier to go public than others and amassed a larger roster of customers more quickly. Now it has what it needs to thrive as others falter, Velez said in an interview in Sao Paulo.

“The fintechs that build the biggest consumer base in financial services — and this is true for Brazil, Mexico, Colombia — would probably benefit disproportionately from an environment of less fragmentation,” he said.

Traders have jumped on the stock since it hit an all-time low in June 2022, fueling a rally that pushed Nubank’s market capitalization to above its IPO levels and ballooning Velez’s net worth to $9.2 billion from $3.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has doubled its clients to 90 million since it went public in December 2021 — even after reducing its headcount.

The success flies in the face of skeptics who doubted the digital lender and credit card issuer could measure up against the big banks that have a stranglehold on Latin America.

“We’d explain the formula, it shouldn‘t be that hard to understand. ‘We have 90 million customers, with 7,000 employees; our competitors have 90 million customers with 110,000 employees and 5,000 branches,” Velez said.

Since hitting the low, Nubank’s stock has handily beaten the 28% return for an index of financial stocks in the Russell 1000, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The initial thought was: ‘OK, that’s another crazy idea that will only deliver results 15 years from now,’” said Fernando Fontoura, a portfolio manager at Sao Paulo-based Persevera Asset Management. “That was not the case.”

Fontoura was one of many Brazilian investors who have changed their thinking on Nubank after it posted its first-ever profit, weathered a credit crisis in the South American country and shifted its investor relations strategy by hiring Jorg Friedemann — a veteran banking analyst who was with Citigroup Inc. when the bank helped coordinate the firm’s IPO.

Nubank is now one of the most-owned stocks by Rio de Janeiro fund managers, according to an Itau Unibanco Holding SA survey. And most analysts have ditched the sell ratings they slapped on the shares right after the IPO.

“We don’t know if Nubank will keep up with the current growth pace, and the stock screens expensive compared to other banks — but now the price is quite acceptable,” said Leonardo Rufino, a portfolio manager at Mantaro Capital.

Buffett Backing

Velez said Nubank is now the primary bank for 60% of its clients, up from 30% in early 2019. In Brazil, it controls 14% of the market share for credit cards and 6% of the share of personal loans.

“We’re seeing more customers using us to get their salary, credit card, personal loan, investments, insurance, and we think that trend will continue,” Velez said.

Founded in 2013 as one of the first startups to challenge the region’s big banks, Nubank gained the backing of the likes of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Silicon Valley pioneer Sequoia Capital, Velez’s former employer.

It has branched out from its home base in Brazil to Mexico and Colombia, where Velez was born before moving to Costa Rica as a child and eventually to California, where he studied at Stanford University.

He plans to take the company beyond Latin America at some point but has no immediate plans. Africa, Asia and even the US have incumbent banking giants that are ripe to be disrupted, he said.

Nubank’s formula has already made it one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in Colombia and Mexico even as high interest rates hurt demand.

“In these two markets, we’re following the safe playbook that we followed in Brazil: start with a credit card, build a consumer brand, get a license, launch deposits, and then build the entire, full-digital bank,” he said.

“What we’re able to show post IPO, even in a time of tough macroeconomic environment globally, is the increase in consumers coming in, and now effectively one of the highest profitabilities in the financial services space, which was what was missing,” he said.

Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2023 reached $355.6 million, more than five times higher than the figure for same period of 2022.

Its return on equity, a measure of profitability, reached 25% in the same quarter, compared to about 21% at Itau, the biggest bank in Latin America.

Meanwhile, its conservative approach to lending — credit limits that can start at less than $100 — has helped it control losses from delinquencies, while interest rates that can reach triple digits also help compensate for those losses.

“As they start paying their bills and we get to know consumers more, we start giving them more limits,” Velez said.

Falling interest rates stand to help reduce credit risks, creating a “benign environment to be growing.”

In Brazil, Velez plans to focus on expanding investments and loans to the middle class, especially payroll loans. It is also building its role as an online marketplace by partnering with retailers such as Amazon and AliExpress.

“Nubank is not big,” Velez said. “We’re actually small, given the significant opportunity to grow we have still.”

--With assistance from Jack Witzig.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.