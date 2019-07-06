(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s landmark nuclear deal is entering a precarious new phase with Tehran expected to announce on Sunday that it’s stepping up enrichment activities, escalating its challenge to European nations facing growing pressure to punish breaches of the accord.

A week after it exceeded a cap on its stockpile of low-grade uranium in response to tightening U.S. sanctions, Iran’s expected to resume purifying uranium beyond the 3.67% allowed under the 2015 agreement. While that’s a long way short of the 90% enrichment needed to make a bomb, it will fuel concerns that the deal is on the verge of collapse and raise the specter of military action against Iranian nuclear sites and even a wider war.

An Iranian escalation will be most problematic for Germany, France and the U.K., which helped negotiate the deal but are struggling to deliver the economic relief Iran’s demanded by July 7 in order to stick to other restrictions in the accord. European leaders have signaled they won’t rush to reimpose sanctions, but they’ll find it increasingly hard to resist pressure from the Trump administration if Iran makes multiple contraventions of the deal.

European diplomats at the United Nations expressed concern that even though the U.S. pulled out of the deal it could turn to a key provision in Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrined the nuclear deal and unwound sanctions on Iran, to force a process that could result in the so-called “snapback” of penalties. The provision allows for action against any party found not to be in compliance with the accord but its adoption by the U.S. would be certain to trigger legal wrangling with countries like Russia, which would argue that the U.S. lost the right to use it when it exited the deal.

Hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated on July 3 his enrichment ultimatum, Donald Trump tweeted it could “come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”

At a Group of 20 summit in Japan, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the unwillingness to ditch the deal that’s widely felt in Europe. Ministers would meet to “assess” the situation, rather than immediately reimpose sanctions, he said. “What we’d want to do is restore trust between the different parties and to restore dialogue.”

Yet there’s frustration in Europe over repeated Iranian assertions that their governments aren’t sticking to the deal.

In a July 1 statement of its case, Iran said its nuclear steps could be reversed if sanctions were lifted and it called on “Europe to pay its share in adhering to their commitments under the deal.”

The European troika has delivered their Instex financial channel aimed at protecting some trade with Iran -- most likely food and medicines -- from the threat of U.S. sanctions even though humanitarian trade is meant to be exempt from the measures. Iran has warned the trade vehicle is insufficient unless it’s used to buy Iranian oil.

European officials say that oil purchases are a matter for the private sector and not something that governments can intervene in.

Iranian Enrichment

Whether or not Iran retains the right to enrich uranium has been at the heart of its nuclear conflict with the U.S. for two decades, and the 2015 deal took a middle road with provisions designed to prevent Tehran from breaking out and constructing a weapon within a year.

Iran has also warned it might restart construction of a heavy-water reactor that could provide plutonium, potentially opening another path to amass fissile material for a bomb. Ultimately, it could opt to withdraw from the 2015 accord entirely and end special access for International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors. Iran continues to comply with an exhaustive monitoring regime.

IAEA inspectors report the country has less than a third of the 1,050 kilograms (2,315 pounds) of low-grade uranium that would be needed to construct a single weapon. Before the accord, Iran had enough to potentially build more than a dozen bombs. While the country always maintained its program was civilian, world powers pursued the deal because they doubted that claim.

Trump, supported by regional allies including Saudi Arabia and Israel who are sworn adversaries of Iran, says the accord didn’t go far enough and wants to negotiate a new accord that covers the country’s support for proxy Middle East militias and its missile program. Iran won’t talk with its economy and leaders under sanction.

Tensions have surged since the U.S. withdrew exemptions that allowed a handful of major economies to continue buying Iranian oil, dealing a crippling to an economy already in recession and with inflation at 50%. Iran’s downing of an American drone in disputed circumstances and attacks on shipping in the Gulf convulsed the region and sent oil prices soaring.

That’s why the seizure on Thursday of a tanker carrying Iranian oil to Syria hit a nerve. British special forces boarded the Grace 1 off Gibraltar for violating European and U.S. sanctions against the Syrian regime. Iran condemned the move as a “kind of extraterritorial sanction” carried out at the request of the U.S.

It was a taste of what could follow any further Iranian breaches of the accord, pushing Europe into a corner. Then, Tehran might find itself relying on China and Russia to provide economic and political cover by helping Iran dodge sanctions and exercising UN veto power.

“You’re saying that our compliance to the nuclear deal has gone from 100 percent to 98 percent,” Rouhani said. Well why don’t you start complying by 98 percent, because right now your compliance isn’t even 10 percent,”

