What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
7:37
TD, RBC data point to slowing household spending in Canada
6:43
Copper's costly climb: How supply shortages are shaping the market
3:12
Kevin O'Leary shares financial advice on Morning Markets
7:36
Bank of Canada says households can cope with higher rates
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
6:34
Private equity, business groups rip Canada's capital-gains tax hike
18h ago
Walmart in midst of 'massive reset' as inflation persists: former Sears Canada CEO7:19
Walmart in midst of 'massive reset' as inflation persists: former Sears Canada CEO
The former CEO of Sears Canada says ongoing inflationary pressures are weighing heavy on retail giants like Walmart, which is in the midst of a corporate overhaul aimed at reducing costs.
14h ago4:47
Lululemon to acquire Mexico franchisee, retail locations
Lululemon Athletica Inc. has agreed to acquire the operations and retail locations of its franchise partner in Mexico.
15h ago15:27
Cisco rallies after upbeat forecast shows spending recovery
Cisco Systems Inc. gained about 4 per cent in extended trading after giving a solid sales and profit forecast for the current quarter, indicating that some customers are beginning to invest in their computer networks again.
20h ago1:22
BMO sees stock rally raging on, lifting S&P 500 target to 5,600
With the S&P 500 Index setting all-time highs, BMO Capital Markets is predicting even more gains through the end of 2024.
May 144:06
Meme stock resurgence will 'end in tears,' says portfolio manager
One portfolio manager says gains in GameStop Corp. shares have nothing to do with the company's performance, adding that investors should stay away from the renewed enthusiasm in meme stocks.
21h ago
Canadian homes for sale climb with second-biggest jump on record6:26
Canadian homes for sale climb with second-biggest jump on record
Canada’s housing market posted a surge in the number of properties available for sale, one of the biggest monthly gains in listed inventory on record, as homebuyer demand waned amid persistently high interest rates.
23h ago4:22
U.S. core CPI cools for first time in 6 months in relief for Fed
A measure of underlying U.S. inflation cooled in April for the first time in six months, a small step in the right direction for U.S. Federal Reserve officials looking to start cutting interest rates this year.
23h ago5:50
Netflix nears deal for NFL games, extending push into sports
Netflix Inc. will air two National Football League games this Christmas Day, in the streaming TV giant’s latest push into live events.
May 13
Canadian banks directed over US$100 billion to oil and gas last year: report5:00
Canadian banks directed over US$100 billion to oil and gas last year: report
Canadian banks provided almost US$104 billion in fossil fuel funding last year despite the urgent need to reduce emissions, says the latest annual Banking on Climate Chaos report.
18h ago5:06
Mystery behind US$238 million surprise gift roils Florida school
At Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, this year’s commencement ceremony brought a remarkable twist: The 136-year-old, historically Black public school was getting a $238 million gift.
17h ago4:06
GameStop's window to cash in on the meme stock rally is closing
A raucous two-week stretch for GameStop Corp. has more than tripled its share price, but the company itself hasn’t taken advantage of the surge by selling stock — and the explanations about why are wide-ranging.
20h ago6:32
Goldman selling high-grade bonds for third time since March
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sold US$3.5 billion in bonds Wednesday, the third time the company or one of its units has borrowed in the investment-grade market in just over two months.
22h ago6:30
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in April down 1% from March
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in April edged down one per cent compared with March.
May 8
Sellers re-entering the housing market, buyers continue to be constrained: economist6:20
Sellers re-entering the housing market, buyers continue to be constrained: economist
Canada’s major housing markets are starting to recover, but one economist says a more pronounced recovery cannot be sustained until interest rates move significantly lower.
16h ago
Self-proclaimed 'crypto king' arrested for fraud: Durham police
Police in the Greater Toronto Area say they've arrested and charged a man who called himself the "crypto king" after an investigation into an alleged investment fraud involving millions of dollars.
May 145:43
McDonald's sells maple bond for first time since 2017
McDonald’s Corp. sold Canadian dollar bonds for the first time since 2017, joining a string of U.S. companies that have been borrowing in the market to diversify their currency exposure.