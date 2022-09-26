(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Top officials from the world’s nuclear monitoring agency and Iran signaled there was no room for imminent compromise over an ongoing probe, likely meaning that attempts this week to revive a landmark atomic agreement will founder.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned Iran in a speech on Monday that his inspectors’ investigation into the source of uranium traces discovered at several undeclared sites is “not going to go away.” Iran’s leading nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami, dismissed Grossi’s concerns while reiterating assertions that Israel planted evidence in the IAEA’s possession.

“The agency must refrain from relying on false, baseless information,” Eslami said, adding that reviving the 2015 nuclear accord should also prevent “baseless allegations” from being leveled against his country.

The public spat erupted at the beginning of the IAEA’s annual general conference in Vienna. Grossi said he’s scheduled to speak with Eslami later this week on the sidelines of the meeting. “We need to fined a common solution,” he said.

Iran is demanding the IAEA investigation be terminated before it starts to dismantle a program now enriching uranium just below the levels needed for weapons.

The 2015 deal collapsed after the Trump administration exited four years ago and reimposed sweeping penalties on Iran’s economy, including its critical oil exports.

The US and other world powers have offered to ease sanctions if the Islamic Republic curtails nuclear-fuel production, but they insist it’s up to the IAEA to declare an end to its probe.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.