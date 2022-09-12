(Bloomberg) -- Sweden got closer to its first new reactors since the 1980s as the nation’s nuclear-friendly opposition bloc looked to have narrowly won Sunday’s general election.

The Nordic country’s policy turn would come just as the worsening energy crisis highlights the need for stable domestic power production. New plants would also be a major reversal of the industry’s fortune after several reactors were decommissioned in the past few years. Still, the road to new atomic stations will be a full-on obstacle course for any brave investor.

The alliance uniting the conservative, liberal and anti-immigrant parties put new nuclear at the top of their agenda, blaming the ruling Social Democrats for shutting down plants that would have tempered an unprecedented surge in power prices. The current government has instead focused on a major expansion of wind power during their eight years in power.

But with what looks to be just a one-seat majority in the 349-member parliament, analysts remain cautious.

“The ambition looks to be there, we’ll have to see how it goes,” said Arne Bergvik, an energy strategist at Sigholm Tech, a consultancy in Stockholm. “The political environment for nuclear remains uncertain given the even result,” he said by email on Monday.

The Swedes’ love-hate relationship with the technology began with the first commercial reactor in 1972. Mounting grass-root political opposition in the following years culminated in a 1980 referendum that charged lawmakers to dismantle reactors.

But polls ahead of Sunday’s election showed that 60% of the population want new reactors to complement the drive to expand green energy. While there is plenty of power when the wind blows, the current crisis has exposed the shortage of stable power in the south in particular.

State-owned utility Vattenfall AB decommissioned two units at its Ringhals plant in the southwest in 2019 and 2020. There were fierce debates through the election campaign where the Moderates accused the government of intervening in the utility’s decision. The government maintained it was a commercial decision by Vattenfall.

The nation’s biggest reactor -- Oskarshamn-3 with a capacity of about 1,400 megawatts -- is operated by Uniper SE, the German energy giant which needed a government bailout earlier this summer as Russia squeezed gas supplies.

There are currently six operating reactors, supplying slightly less than a third of the nation’s power. Hydro and wind make up the rest.

Vattenfall is the region’s biggest nuclear operator and will likely play a central role in any revival. The first additions could be a new breed known as small modular reactors, which are about a quarter in size compared with the current units.

In June, just after the government warned that Sweden was facing an acute power crisis, Vattenfall said it would start an 18-month long study into the technology and new units could be online in the early 2030s.

The opposition Moderate Party’s plan for new nuclear includes changes in the law to allow more than 10 reactors, and not just on the existing sites. A new mechanism for credit guarantees amounting to 400 billion kronor ($38 billion) would also provide more certainty for investors.

If Sweden goes ahead with larger units, the technology known as the European Pressurized Reactor is an option, according to Bergvik. The type hasn’t got off to the best of starts, with units in France and the UK facing massive delays. A similar plant in Finland will start regular production in December, more than 10 years late.

“The earliest we can see new reactors online is anywhere from 12 to 25 years ahead based on the Hinkley Point C example in the UK,” he said.

