(Bloomberg) -- A US nuclear reactor in a project that’s $16 billion over budget and seven years behind schedule cleared a major regulatory hurdle on Friday, bringing it a step closer to full commercial operations.

Southern Co.’s Vogtle 4 reactor in Georgia received approval to load fuel, the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a letter. The Vogtle complex is set to become the largest single power source in the US but has been beset by delays and cost increases.

Read more: Nuclear Plant $16 Billion Over Budget Arrives for Atomic Revival

“The team at the site continues working diligently to make final preparations for Unit 4 fuel load, initiate startup testing and bring the unit online,” the plant’s operator, Southern unit Georgia Power, said in a statement.

The opening of Vogtle 3, another reactor at the same complex, was delayed last month because of a faulty seal identified during testing, according to a regulatory filing.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.