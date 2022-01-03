(Bloomberg) -- The world’s leading nuclear-weapons states -- China, France, Russia, the U.S. and U.K. -- banded together on Monday to issue a rare joint statement pledging to dial down the risk that an unwinnable nuclear war might ever break out.

“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” they said in the statement. “We intend to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all.”

The declaration follows last week’s United Nations decision to postpone a key arms-control meeting in New York next month because of rising Covid-19 infections. Diplomats had been scheduled to meet to review the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the 1970 accord designed to limit the spread of atomic arms. The five powers that issued the statement were granted dispensation to maintain stockpiles as long as they continued working toward the eventual elimination of nuclear weapons.

The urgency to reduce the risks posed by weapons of mass destruction has come into greater focus amid recent talks designed to lower tensions between the White House and Kremlin, which administer the world’s biggest nuclear arsenals. The two adversaries are spending billions of dollars to modernize weapons systems, even as they occasionally work together to stem proliferation of weapons technologies.

