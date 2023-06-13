(Bloomberg) -- With the Denver Nuggets closing out the National Basketball Association Finals on Monday, billionaire real estate developer Stan Kroenke’s racked up his fourth championship win in just a year and a half.

Alongside the Nuggets, the founder of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment also owns the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams, the English Premier League’s Arsenal Football Club, the National Hockey League’s Colorado Avalanche, Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids and the National Lacrosse League’s Colorado Mammoth.

Kroenke, who has spent well over $1 billion on his sporting assets, has notched wins over the past 18 months with the Rams, the Avalanche and the Mammoth, and now the Nuggets after they defeated Miami Heat over five games.

The streak began in Feb. 2022 when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Kroenke had been part owner of the Rams, but purchased the remaining stake from the late Georgia Frontiere’s children in 2010 and relocated the team from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016.

The move cost the franchise $645 million, a sum that the team began paying in 2019. Payments will end in 2028. Kroenke also privately funded the construction of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the most expensive stadium in the world.

Four months after the Rams were crowned Super Bowl champions, the Mammoth captured the National Lacrosse League Cup. Kroenke bought the team in 2002 for an undisclosed amount.

In July 2022 the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, making it Kroenke’s third professional sports championship victory in six months. The team also won it in 2001, a year after Kroenke bought the Avalanche, the Nuggets and Denver’s Ball Arena for $450 million.

Until this year, the Nuggets had never made an NBA Finals appearance. Kroenke stopped short of racking up five championship titles in 18 months, however, as Arsenal finished second place in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.