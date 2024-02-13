Number of Farms in America Is Shrinking as Producers Get Older

(Bloomberg) -- The number of farms in America is shrinking as growers get older and producing crops gets a lot more expensive.

The US had 1.9 million farms in 2022, a 6.9% drop from five years ago and the lowest since at least 1992, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture released on Tuesday. The total acreage used in farms dropped about 2.2%.

The survey, conducted every five years, shows an increasingly challenging outlook for food production in the US as the population grows. The high cost of land and equipment has raised the bar of entry into agriculture, making it more expensive for the next generation to produce crops.

Meanwhile, the average age of producers continued to climb, reaching 58.1 years in 2022.

“I’m concerned about the state of agriculture and food production in this country,” Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday in a presentation. “Survey after survey continues to show a decline in the number of farms and in farmland. The amount of farm decline is significant.”

There were 382 million acres used as cropland in 2022, 3.6% less than five years earlier.

Total farm production expenses jumped 30% over the period, as costs including labor, feed and fertilizer all rose. The cost spike between 2017-2022 followed a period of reduction between 2012-2017.

Still, the number of new and beginning producers — those with 10 of fewer years of farming experience — increased over the last five years, making up a larger share of all farmers.

