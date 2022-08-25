(Bloomberg) --

The number of young adults not working or looking for a job rose to the highest since the start of the pandemic, adding to strains on the labor market that have been pushing up wages,

The number of people aged 18 to 24 that are classed as economically inactive rose by 118,000 from a year ago to 447,000 in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. The percentage of all young people not in education, employment or training, known as NEETs, fell to 0.6% below pre-pandemic levels.

The figures underscore the lack of workers to take on near-record levels of vacancies since lockdown rules were loosened. The Bank of England is concerned labor shortages are contributing to inflation, which may peak above 13% this year.

Young people who dropped out of the jobs market in the pandemic are one groups yet to return to work in big numbers. People older than 50 also left employment, many of them due to lingering illnesses.

The figures on NEETs are concerning because “the longer young people are out of work, the more likely they are to drop out of the labor market altogether,” Stephen Evans, chief executive officer of the Learning and Work Institute wrote in a research paper last month.

