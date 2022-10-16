(Bloomberg) --

A number of small and mid-cap brokers in the UK are cutting jobs in response to a slowdown in dealmaking, the Times of London reported Sunday.

Numis Corp., FinnCap Group Plc, Peel Hunt Ltd. and Zeus Capital Ltd. are understood to have cut staff amid a drought in new stock offerings and dealmaking, the paper wrote, without saying how it obtained the information.

Zeus Capital, which counts fast-fashion firm Boohoo as a client, is said to be hit the hardest, the Times said, with about 15 people, or around a quarter of its staff, being cut.

Dealmaking has ground to a halt globally, as rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and fears of an economic slowdown roil capital markets.

