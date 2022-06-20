(Bloomberg) -- Nurses at Zimbabwe’s state-run hospitals started a strike for higher pay and improved working conditions, a union official said.

“We don’t know when the strike will end, but the main problem we are having is that there is no dialog with the employer, let alone the salaries are pathetic,” Enock Dongo, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association, said by phone on Monday.

The union is demanding pay of $540 a month compared with current salaries ranging from 20,000 Zimbabwean dollars ($60) to Z$25,000, he said. Inflation in the southern African nation surged to 132% in May.

Other complaints included a lack of medication to treat patients at the country’s hospitals.

Paulinus Sikosana, chairperson of the Health Services Board, said he was in a meeting and couldn’t immediately comment.

