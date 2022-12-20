(Bloomberg) -- Unions have made a final plea for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss higher pay settlements for workers in the UK’s National Health Service, as ambulance staff follow nurses by going on strike.

Nurses said they’ll announce further strike dates for January by the end of this week unless talks take place over pay. Ministers have said they’re happy to discuss other factors affecting nurses’ morale, but not compensation.

Ambulance workers will strike Wednesday, with the public told to avoid “risky activity” and to not drink too much alcohol. Several ambulance services and NHS trusts declared so-called critical incidents as emergency services come under intense pressure.

Nurses went on strike Tuesday this week and Thursday last week. Sunak “could still make this the last nurse strike of his premiership,” said Pat McCullen, the Royal College of Nursing’s general secretary. “There are two days for us to meet and begin to turn this around by Christmas.”

Rachel Harrison, national secretary of the GMB, one of the labor groups that represents ambulance workers, said they “have tried everything to raise pay, the issue that is causing this dispute, but the government will not listen and will not talk.”

Read More: UK Train Strikes Pile Up as Drivers Announce New Date

The UK is suffering mass strikes by rail staff, postal workers, border officials, baggage handlers and civil servants, as well as those in the health service. The cost-of-living crisis has prompted calls for steeper pay hikes, but the government insists that big public-sector raises would risk embedding inflation.

“If we get it wrong and we’re still dealing with high inflation in a year’s time, that’s not going to help anybody,” Sunak told members of Parliament on Tuesday.

Ministers have said pay proposals made to nurses and ambulance workers must be abided by as they were recommended by independent review bodies. Unions argue that such groups are not fully independent because they operate within parameters set by the government.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay met unions on Tuesday afternoon but Onay Kasab, Unite’s national lead officer, said the meeting was “entirely pointless” due to the government’s refusal to negotiate over pay.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.