(Bloomberg) -- Nutrien Ltd. named Ken Seitz as its new chief executive officer, months after a boardroom shakeup at the world’s largest fertilizer maker.

Seitz was named interim CEO in January after former CEO Mayo Schmidt made a surprise exit after just eight months in the top job. The new role is effective immediately, according to a statement Monday from the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company.

“Nutrien’s record performance and disciplined execution of strategy during some of the most turbulent times we have seen globally underscore the strength of Ken Seitz’s leadership,” Russ Girling, chair of Nutrien’s board said in the statement.

Seitz joined Nutrien in 2019 as the head of the company’s potash business and executive vice president. Before that, he was the CEO of Canpotex, a joint venture that markets potash outside North America for Nutrien and Mosaic Co.

Seitz’s appointment comes as fertilizer markets have soared to multiyear highs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February threw a chunk of the world’s crop nutrient supplies into chaos. Nutrien has pledged to boost production after months of supply disruptions.

Nutrien’s shares have gained more than 11% this year, lagging North American peers CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Mosaic Co.

