Nutrien Says Ammonia Released in Deadly Crash Was Its Own

(Bloomberg) -- Nutrien Ltd. said the anhydrous ammonia spilled during a deadly Illinois crash on Friday originated from one of its US Midwest plants.

The multi-vehicle accident near the town of Teutopolis, roughly 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of Chicago, reportedly killed at least five people and prompted residential evacuations. A tanker truck owned by Prairieland Transport was hauling the ammonia to a Nutrien retail branch when the crash occured, the fertilizer giant said in an email.

Anhydrous ammonia is a common, nitrogen-based farm fertilizer that is toxic when inhaled. Calls to Prairieland seeking comment went unanswered.

“While no Nutrien employees or equipment were involved in the incident, the safety and well-being of the community and environment remain our top priorities,” Nutrien said.

