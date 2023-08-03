Pick up Nutrien for cheap now and get great long term value: Jon Najarian

Ammonia output at one of the world’s largest production facilities will be curbed for the foreseeable future due to Trinidad & Tobago’s natural gas supply constraints, according to top fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd.

Production capacity for the key crop nutrient ingredient at the island nation’s Point Lisas facility averaged only 70 per cent in the second quarter, Nutrien Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said in a Thursday phone interview. That’s down from 80 per cent in the previous quarter.

“As we look at gas availability in the island, we have the view that we are not going to be returning to 100 per cent of capacity in Trinidad anytime soon,” Seitz said, citing ongoing talks with state-owned supplier National Gas Co. The Canadian company’s new mid-cycle assumptions expects the plant to produce at around 80 per cent capacity.

Over the last decade, the Trinidad ammonia utilization ran at 85 per cent, said Alexis Maxwell, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. The Trinidad complex, which processes natural gas into ammonia at four plants, supplies customers in the US, Caribbean and Latin America. The plants produce about a third of Nutrien’s ammonia capacity.