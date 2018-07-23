{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    38m ago

    Nutrien sells stake in Arab Potash for $502M

    The Canadian Press

    Potash

    Potash , File photo

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CALGARY - Nutrien Ltd. has agreed to sell its stake in Arab Potash Co. for $502 million to a Chinese state-owned company.

    The Canadian fertilizer producer was required to sell its stake in Arab Potash to win China's and India's approval for the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp into one company, now called Nutrien.

    Nutrien's 23.3 million shares of Arab Potash will be acquired by SDIC Mining Investment Co. Ltd.

    The company -- one of the world's largest potash producers and Canada's largest fertilizer producer -- was required to divest a number of assets to gain approvals from various countries.

    It previously announced the divestiture of all its holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd., Chile-based SQM, and some U.S. operations. It also converted its holdings in China-based Sinofert Holdings Ltd. to a passive investment.
     