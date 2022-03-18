Nutrien Wants to Target Brazil for Acquisitions, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Nutrien Ltd., the world’s largest fertilizer company, wants to expand its retail footprint in agricultural powerhouse Brazil.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz has taken the company’s helm at a tumultuous time for fertilizer markets as the world faces global shortages. That’s also translating into higher sales prices -- and more capital for Nutrien.

The company would “love” to do more mergers and acquisitions, Seitz said in an interview, and further deals in Brazil will be the focus.

“We have a track record and history of doing that in North America,” Seitz said. “There’s more opportunity in North America across the Corn Belt. But in this environment it’s more about quality than quantity, and so valuation today would be a bit challenged. But we have been successful in Brazil with that M&A strategy.”

