(Bloomberg) -- Nuveen, the money manager which oversees $1 trillion of assets, has become the latest firm to join Climate Action 100+, a group of investors that seeks to pressure the world’s largest carbon emitters to reform.

The firm will also partner with the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment on a project to prepare investors for short-term policy responses to climate change, according to a statement Monday.

Among its other plans in this arena, Nuveen said it will work with climate organizations to obtain next generation data on physical climate hazards and their socioeconomic impact.

Nuveen is incorporating environmental, social and governance factors in its investment processes across the entire firm, an effort that the company is seeking to complete by the end of the year.

