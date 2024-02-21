(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. added the UK to a list of governments examining its business practices, which have come under increased scrutiny since the company became the dominant supplier of AI computing chips.

“Our position in markets relating to AI has led to increased interest in our business from regulators worldwide,” the company said in a filing Wednesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That includes officials in the US, European Union, France and China — names it previously disclosed — and the UK, Nvidia said.

Inquiries have covered topics such as the company’s sales of graphics processors, efforts to secure supplies and its investments, Nvidia said. “And we expect to receive additional requests for information in the future,” the company said. It didn’t single out what the UK was requesting.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More: Nvidia Surges After AI Sales Boom Shows No Signs of Letting Up

The disclosure accompanied an earnings report that showed Nvidia’s power in the industry has only grown. Insatiable demand for AI chips helped fuel a more than threefold sales gain to $22.1 billion last quarter.

Nvidia got its start selling graphics cards to computer gamers. But its graphics processor units, known as GPUs, have proven adept at handling heavy-duty tasks such as developing AI models. That’s given it a jump on others in the industry.

Last year, French antitrust enforcers raided Nvidia offices over concerns that the company was engaging in “anticompetitive practices in the graphics cards sector.”

“Raids do not presuppose the existence of a breach of the law,” France’s competition authority said in at the time, “which only a full investigation into the merits of the case could establish, if appropriate.”

Nvidia said that the French agency “collected information from us regarding our business and competition in the graphics card and cloud service provider market as part of an ongoing inquiry into competition in those markets.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.