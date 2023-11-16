(Bloomberg) -- Sapeon Inc., a semiconductor startup backed by South Korean conglomerate SK Group, unveiled its latest artificial intelligence chip to ramp up its offerings in the increasingly competitive market.

The Sapeon X330 chip has four times the computational performance and more than twice the power efficiency of the predecessor X220, the Santa Clara, California-based company said in a statement Thursday. The firm’s shareholders include SK Telecom Co., SK Hynix Inc. and investment firm SK Square Co. It will conduct testing for major customers before it begins mass production in the first half of 2024.

SK Telecom first developed Sapeon X220 in 2020 as the first Korean non-memory semiconductor for data centers that executes large-scale calculations necessary for offering AI services at high speed and low power. Two years later, the telecom company split off Sapeon as a separate entity in California to accelerate commercialization of AI chips.

With the influx of services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the generative AI market is poised to balloon to $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years from $40 billion in 2022, according to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence.

