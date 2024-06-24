(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. Vice President Simona Jankowski, who runs investor relations and strategic finance at the chipmaker, is leaving to become chief financial officer at a startup.

Jankowski, a veteran Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst who joined Nvidia in 2017, made the announcement in a LinkedIn post on Monday. She didn’t name the startup, saying she would give more information in a future entry. Jankowski declined to comment further.

The executive was a fixture on Nvidia conference calls and helped oversee the chipmaker’s finances during a time of meteoric growth. The company’s graphics processors, which gained an initial following with computer gamers, have become essential equipment for artificial intelligence infrastructure. That’s sent Nvidia’s sales — and valuation — soaring. Even with a recent pullback, its market capitalization hovers near $3 trillion.

Along the way, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has become the star of the AI boom, which he calls “a new industrial revolution.” In the post, Jankowski said she first met Huang in 2001 after she became a Goldman Sachs analyst and was tasked with building an Nvidia financial model.

“Working with Jensen has been the experience of a lifetime,” she said.

