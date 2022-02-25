(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., the most valuable publicly traded chipmaker in the U.S., said it’s investigating an attack on its computer systems.

“Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted,” Nvidia said in an emailed statement Friday. “We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don’t have any additional information to share at this time.”

The Telegraph reported earlier that some Nvidia computer systems were knocked offline for up to two days because of illicit access from the outside.

