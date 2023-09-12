(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. will join IBM Corp. and Salesforce Inc. at the White House on Tuesday as a second group of artificial intelligence companies promise to adopt the administration’s voluntary safety principles to put guardrails on this new technology.

The commitments were first adopted by an initial seven companies in July as the Biden administration tries to shape minimal standards to avoid the gravest risks presented by powerful AI models. While only Congress can pass binding regulation and force companies to comply, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients described efforts to partner with the private sector as “pulling every lever we have.”

Tuesday’s meeting comes as chief executives of the largest US technology companies are set to address senators behind closed doors on Wednesday — part of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s strategy to educate lawmakers on AI before they start legislating.

Several executives who are participating in Schumer’s session Wednesday, including those from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google, are also planning to meet with administration officials separately, according to people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The voluntary commitments include internal and external audits of new AI systems, information sharing across the industry, investing in cybersecurity, and researching societal risks from this technology. Other companies that have now joined this pledge include Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., OpenAI Inc., Anthropic, Inflection AI, Palantir Technologies Inc., Adobe Inc., Scale AI Inc., Stability AI Ltd. and Cohere Inc.

