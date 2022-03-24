Nvidia Jumps, Lifting Nearly All Other U.S. Stocks on Growth Bet

(Bloomberg) -- A rally in Nvidia Corp. spilled over to semiconductor and tech shares on Thursday and helped broad U.S. markets extend a week-long advance after the chipmaker pledged to invest in the expansion of its core business.

Nvidia soared as much as 10.4%, the biggest gainer in the S&P500 Index, after the company told investors its priority is to use cash to expand its business instead of buying back its own stock -- helping buoy investor sentiment on the outlook for chipmakers. The jump is the biggest one-day gain for the company since November as Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. also advancing. Each stock rose 5%.

The gains are a sign that the resilient fundamentals in the technology sector are starting to shine through concerns about macroeconomic factors, according to Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investments.

“The fundamental backdrop remains solid, earnings revisions remain positive, and that’s why we continue to emphasize stocks, and why we think we’re seeing this buy the dip mentality,” she said in an interview.

Read more: Nvidia to Focus on Growth With New Chips, Not New Buybacks

The Nasdaq 100 Stock Index has rallied 12% since sinking into a bear market last week with investors taking a rosier view of the tech sector’s growth prospects and snapping up shares that have taken a beating this year such as DocuSign Inc. and Datadog Inc.

Traders are also turning to megacap technology stocks like Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc., which are up 14% from last week’s low.

The rally over the past two weeks has occurred alongside a surge in Treasury yields, whose advance has haunted tech stocks in recent months, suggesting that an improving earnings outlook is starting to overshadow concerns about higher borrowing costs and discount rates, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research LLC.

“Equity investors are more interested in growth than Treasury rates,” he said in an interview. “If you give them a reason for some optimism, these stocks will work pretty well.”

Retail investors were particularly active on Thursday’s session, with Nvidia and AMD among the most purchased stocks by retail customers, according to Fidelity Investments’ data.

Since mid-January, when the fourth-quarter earnings reporting period began, 2022 estimates for tech companies in the S&P 500 Index have increased by nearly three percentage points, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. By contrast, estimates for the broader S&P 500 have risen by about one percentage point.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.