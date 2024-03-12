(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. led chipmaker stocks higher on Tuesday after a semiconductor index suffered its worst two-day loss in more than two months.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose as much as 1.8% on Tuesday, recouping a portion of the 5.3% loss from the selloff seen Monday and Friday. Nvidia was the biggest gainer with an advance of as much as 6.3%, followed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which rose as much as 5.5%.

Semiconductor stocks have soared this year amid excitement about demand for components used in artificial intelligence computing. The Philadelphia chip index has gained about 19% since the start of the year — more than twice the gains for the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index and the S&P 500.

Tuesday’s rally has pushed Nvidia back within reach of its March 7 closing record of $926.69. The chipmaker has gained more than 80% this year after more than tripling in 2023.

