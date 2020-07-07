Nvidia on Cusp of Topping Intel in Market Value After 70% Gain

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is close to surpassing Intel Corp. in market value for the first time after shares of the graphics chipmaker soared this year.

Nvidia has gained more than 70% in 2020 as investors bet the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated a shift to cloud-based digital services that use its technology.

The rally has added more than $100 billion in value, giving Nvidia a market capitalization of about $247 billion. Intel has a market value of $249 billion and its shares are down roughly 1% so far this year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.