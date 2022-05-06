(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. agreed to pay federal securities regulators a $5.5 million penalty over allegations that the chipmaker failed to adequately disclose revenue from crypto mining.

During two consecutive quarters in 2018, the company didn’t make clear that crypto mining was a significant element of its material revenue growth from the sale of its graphics processing units used for gaming, according to a Friday statement from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company agreed to the penalty without admitting or denying the regulator’s findings.

“All issuers, including those that pursue opportunities involving emerging technology, must ensure that their disclosures are timely, complete, and accurate,” Kristina Littman, head of the SEC’s crypto enforcement team, said in the statement.

