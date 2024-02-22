(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s sterling earnings report ignited demand for bullish bets tied to the chipmaker and a slew of other artificial intelligence companies.

The chipmaker rallied as much as 16% Thursday after reporting revenue that topped estimates and giving guidance that beat expectations. The market’s laser-like focus on Nvidia’s earnings had already pumped interest in the firm’s options, before the robust report pushed call volumes above one million contracts to the highest level since November. The rally pushed to its all-time intraday high, with the Nasdaq 100 index flirting with a record.

Thursday’s trading “reaffirms bullish views,” said Daniel Kirsch, head of options at Piper Sandler & Co. “Stocks are up and continue to see insatiable demand for upside.”

Similar fervor played out across chipmakers. Options volume in Super Micro Computer Inc. nearly doubled the average over the past month, with its furious rally bringing prices up near the once far-off $1000 calls. Meanwhile, a pair of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. call options — both already at or nearly in-the-money ahead of their Friday expiries — were among the most traded contracts tied to a single stock by 3:30 p.m. in New York.

In Nvidia, activity was led by a contract that needs shares to hit $800 by Friday to come in-the-money. The underlying stock — which hit a high of $781.54 in the morning session — edged closer to the strike price.

Long-term contracts were also in demand, a sign of optimism that the rally may last. The premium for one-year calls over puts on Super Micro Computer jumped to the largest since May, while Nvidia’s put premium was the smallest since October.

In yet another sign of bullish positioning, one-month call skew in the VanEck Semiconductor (ticker SMH) hovered around its all-time highs, signaling added demand for calls relative to equivalent puts. Notably, bets for continued gains came as the exchange-traded fund had already advanced some 7% intraday to a record.

