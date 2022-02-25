(Bloomberg) -- Chipmaking giant Nvidia Corp.’s revenue from cryptomining processors dropped by over 75% in the three months ended December compared to the previous quarter.

The decline comes as Ethereum miners anticipate the second largest cryptocurrency’s switch to a less intensive proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which would no longer require powerful graphics cards or specialized computers to secure transactions. Nvidia has also taken steps to divert miners away from its consumer products by cutting back on its regular graphics cards’ mining capabilities and introducing a dedicated line of processors for the task.

Ethereum miners enjoyed big profits over the last year as the token’s price soared to a record high. The decentralized finance (DeFi) boom in the summer of 2020 boosted revenues as high processing fees were added to the fixed two-Ether subsidy that each miner receives for successfully mining a block. Cryptomining firms such as Hut8 were expanding their Ethereum operations in the second half of last year.

Nvidia’s top-of-the-line gaming GPUs had been widely repurposed to mine Ether, taking already limited supplies away from the consumer market and prompting the company to launch a specialized Cryptocurrency Mining Processor line a year ago. Interest in that product has been waning and sales in the most recent quarter accounted for only $24 million, according to Nvidia.

Crypto Meltdown Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market Value

Prices for custom-made mining computers remain high, however the steep drop in Ethereum’s price, cooling off of DeFi and a technical upgrade that slashes mining fees have all made further investment in hardware less attractive. Under the current trend, many are unlikely to see a payoff before the migration, which is scheduled for June. “There is just no way to make the money back on that investment,” said Mark D’Aria, chief executive officer of Setauket, New York-based Bitpro, which resells and manages Ethereum mining hardware.

As Ethereum has seen multiple technical delays through the last seven years, the miners are betting on another delayed migration that would buy them more time to profit, according to D’Aria.

