(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. said it will be in a better position to fill all of the orders it’s getting in the last six months of the year as chip supply improves.

“In the second half of calendar ‘22 we believe we’ll be in great shape in terms of supply,” Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Conference on Wednesday. “Demand has exceeded supply primarily in our gaming business.”

Like other chipmakers who outsource their production, the company has struggled to secure enough access to supply to meet demand. Nvidia has been working hard with its manufacturing partners to redress that balance, Kress said. The company had a strong holiday season, she said.

