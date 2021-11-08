(Bloomberg) -- Euphoric gains in Nvidia Corp. over the past month have taken the stock far ahead of analyst targets and in the process made it one of the most expensive names in the red-hot chipmaking industry.

Some traders are drawing comparisons to Tesla Inc.’s quick-fire rally in October to a more than $1 trillion market value. Nvidia has gained 45% over the past month ahead of its annual technology conference, which Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang kicks off Tuesday. The stock is now 24% above the average analyst target price, the biggest premium ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

At the heart of the rally is optimism that Nvidia is poised for years of growth amid strong demand for its graphics processors, which are used for computing tasks like artificial intelligence as well as gaming.

Nvidia now sells for 66 times estimated earnings for the next year, the second most expensive in the NYFANG+ Index after Tesla. It’s also one of the most expensive stocks in the Philadelphia semiconductor index.

“Our view is that most growth investors see the valuation as a key risk,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank. “But the outlook is just incredibly strong, so many are looking past those worries.” He pointed to Nvidia’s strength in processors used for gaming, cryptocurrency mining, self-driving cars and data centers.

Since the start of the year alone Nvidia has added $421 billion in market value, more than the market capitalizations of either Bank of America Corp. and Walt Disney Corp. At $744 billion, it’s now the eighth-most valuable company in the world.

The stock looks like “the new Tesla,” said Jim Dixon, an equity sales trader at Mirabaud Securities, citing the surge in cash and options volumes last week. The stock saw a record $34 billion traded on Thursday.

Because analysts haven’t kept pace with the recent rally, there are now at least 28 brokerages that recommend buying Nvidia stock yet have price targets below where the shares closed Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That implies either a series of target increases or wholesale downgrades of the stock could be imminent.

Nvidia’s ascent has coincided with a broad rally in technology stocks, which have been buoyed by strong earnings from the industry. The Nasdaq 100 Stock Index is on a 10-day winning streak, the longest since December 2020.

Technology stocks have seen a recent spike in buying from retail investors, according to data from Vanda Research, which said Wednesday that individuals had snapped up more than $1.3 billion of shares in S&P 500 tech companies over the previous week. Nvidia was among the most actively purchased stocks by retail traders over that period, according to the report.

Musk’s Poll

Moving from one retail-trader favorite to another: Tesla shares are poised to lose about $64 billion in value at the open on Monday, based on premarket trading, after Twitter users voted for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to sell 10% of his stake in the electric-vehicle maker.

Musk, citing recent discussion about the wealthy using unrealized investment gains to avoid paying taxes, proposed selling the shares and asked Twitter to vote. The stake sale would represent just less than 2% of Tesla’s outstanding shares. The stock fell 5.3% to $1,157.97 at 6:45 a.m. in New York.

His tweet on Saturday marks the second time within a week that Musk has discussed selling Tesla shares. On Oct. 31, he challenged a United Nations official who said 2% of the billionaire’s wealth could help end world hunger. In that tweet, Musk said he would sell if the World Food Programme could describe how the sale would solve the problem.

Tech Chart of the Day

Top Tech Stories:

Apple hired Christopher “CJ” Moore, a former engineer from Tesla, for its team working on a self-driving car, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Rivian Automotive, the electric-truck maker backed by Amazon.com, has elevated the marketed range of its initial public offering to raise as much as $10 billion.

Restaurant software company Toast announced a partial early IPO lockup release for its Class A common shares.

Tencent had a good weekend, with the Chinese firm’s e-sports League of Legends tournament setting a viewer record and a new Netflix video series seeing a strong debut.

Softbank founder Masayoshi Son has liquidated his entire stakes in Amazon, TSMC and PayPal as the company’s Vision Fund investment unit posted a record loss.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.