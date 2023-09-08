Nvidia to Partner With India’s Tata and Reliance for AI Development

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. plans to partner with the Tata Group on artificial intelligence, according to people familiar with the matter, hours after another Indian conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd., announced a similar deal.

The US-based chipmaker is tying up with Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata Communications Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified as the details aren’t public. An announcement could come as early as Friday.

A representative from Tata Group didn’t offer any immediate comments. Nvidia didn’t immediately respond. Reuters had previously reported on the plans.

Nvidia and Reliance earlier Friday said they plan to jointly develop artificial intelligence infrastructure in India including a large language model. The companies will host the AI infrastructure with a planned power capacity of 2,000 MW, executed by Reliance’s telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., which will be trained to understand and create content in Indian languages.

Reliance shares rose as much as 1% in Mumbai before paring gains to climb the most in two weeks.

