(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. unveiled new graphics chips for laptops, aimed at bringing high-end gaming and artificial intelligence capabilities to the thinnest and lightest computers.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics processor will equip notebooks that will be priced starting at $2,499, giving them better capabilities than many previous high-end desktop models, Nvidia said Tuesday in a virtual presentation for the CES technology conference. Laptop models running on the 3070 Ti chip will start at $1,499.

Nvidia, whose market value is larger than any other chipmaker, is rolling out new products as it works to broaden the reach of its technology into the laptop market. Most thin computers contain what’s called integrated graphics, capabilities typically built into central processors from Intel Corp. or Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

