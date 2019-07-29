1h ago
NXP Gives Downbeat Sales Forecast, Saying Demand Hasn’t Improved
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- NXP Semiconductors NV gave a third-quarter forecast that fell short of analysts’ projections, citing a persistent slowdown in demand.
The biggest supplier of chips to the automotive industry foresees third-quarter revenue of $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. Analysts on average expected $2.35 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- Second-quarter revenue fell 3% year-on-year to $2.22 billion, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based semiconductor supplier said late Monday in a statement. That was slightly higher than the average analyst prediction of $2.2 billion.
- “In the short-term, the global demand environment has generally not improved,” Chief Executive Officer Rick Clemmer said in the statement.
- Earnings per share in the recent quarter fell to 14 cents from 16 cents a year earlier.
- Margins and cost cuts as well as an expanded buyback are likely to be helping NXP’s near-term EPS, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anand Srinivasan said ahead of the release. Still, “Key volatility drivers remain China macroeconomics, tariffs and the impact of Huawei,” he said.
Know More
- In May, NXP announced the purchase of Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology and related assets, in a deal valued at $1.76 billion. The Dutch company said the acquisition would allow it to offer customers a broader range of options to connect devices to the web. The deal is due to close by the first quarter of 2020.
- Chipmakers face uncertainty over their ability to continue supplying Huawei Technologies Co. after the U.S. announced in May it would place the Chinese telecom equipment giant on an “entity list” - meaning any U.S. company needs a special license to sell it products.
- While NXP is based in the Netherlands, it has design, research and development, manufacturing and sales operations in the U.S. and receives 1.6% of its sales from Huawei, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
To contact the reporters on this story: Ellen Proper in Amsterdam at eproper@bloomberg.net;Natalia Drozdiak in Brussels at ndrozdiak1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Giles Turner at gturner35@bloomberg.net, Jillian Ward, Andrew Pollack
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.