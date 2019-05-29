(Bloomberg) -- NXP Semiconductors NV agreed to buy the Wi-Fi connectivity business of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. in an all-cash deal valued at $1.76 billion.

The acquisition includes Marvell’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology and related assets, which generated about $300 million in revenue in 2019, Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said in a statement.

For Marvell, the deal should result in enhanced margins after closing, the company said. “This transaction yields a premium valuation and substantially higher economic return for Marvell shareholders.”

Netherlands-based NXP, said it expects revenue associated with the acquired assets to double by 2022. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2020, the companies said.

NXP shares fell 2.2% at 9:37 a.m. in New York. They are up 22% so far this year. Marvell shares rallied 2%, bringing gains this year to 32 percent.

The deal is also NXP’s first since the $44 billion takeover by Qualcomm Inc. collapsed last year. Qualcomm scrapped its proposed bid for NXP in July after an almost two-year wait for approval, as tensions between the U.S. and China escalated. Chinese regulators declined to clear the deal, though the country later expressed regret over the transaction’s collapse.

NXP has been investing in technology used in the automobile industry, and alongside fellow tech companies and carmakers has been lobbying that Wi-Fi technology be adapted as the industry standard in how cars talk to each other.

Unlike NXP, Marvell has been busy penning deals. Last week it announced it will acquire the Avera Semiconductor chip-design unit from Globalfoundries Inc. for $650 million in cash, adding the ability to produce more specialized semiconductors needed for 5G phone networks and cloud-data centers.

