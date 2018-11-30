44m ago
NY A.G. Announces Win in Suit Over Sanctuary City Defunding
(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says today’s decision in suit over public safety funds blocks the Trump administration’s policy in all plaintiff jurisdictions.
- Says decision invalidates the grant conditions, mandating that the U.S. DOJ reissue the grant award letters without the conditions, and enjoins the DOJ from imposing conditions moving forward
- NOTE: In July 2017, the DOJ announced conditions to limit funding to states that complied with federal immigration law
- NOTE: Sept. 14, L.A. Wins Order Against U.S. Over Sanctuary City Defunding
