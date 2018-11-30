NY A.G. Announces Win in Suit Over Sanctuary City Defunding

(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says today’s decision in suit over public safety funds blocks the Trump administration’s policy in all plaintiff jurisdictions.

Says decision invalidates the grant conditions, mandating that the U.S. DOJ reissue the grant award letters without the conditions, and enjoins the DOJ from imposing conditions moving forward

NOTE: In July 2017, the DOJ announced conditions to limit funding to states that complied with federal immigration law

NOTE: Sept. 14, L.A. Wins Order Against U.S. Over Sanctuary City Defunding

