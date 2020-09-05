(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement about the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude:

“The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish. My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter.”

Earlier: NY Governor Calls for Expedited Probe Into Daniel Prude Death

