(Bloomberg) -- New York can prohibit guns at a number of “sensitive locations,” including public parks, bars, sports venues and political protests, a federal appeals court said.

The court on Friday ruled in four cases challenging the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law last year after the US Supreme Court tossed New York’s law on gun permits as too restrictive.

In a 261-page decision, the 2nd Circuit US Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the Upstate New York judges who previously blocked the “sensitive locations” bans as unconstitutional had wrongly interpreted the Supreme Court’s requirement that gun restrictions be couched in historical tradition.

The decision highlights how courts are struggling with that requirement. Though the trial courts had said the absence of similar past laws meant parts of New York’s law were impermissible, the Circuit judges said it was “risky” to reason from “historical silence.” They said keeping guns from certain places may have been a matter of custom and common sense, not law, in centuries past.

But the appeals court left in place for the time being an order blocking a ban on guns on private property open to public but not designated as sensitive. The judges said that part of the law amounted to a presumptive ban on carrying guns in public and was not supported by historic laws cited by the state, some of which focused on preventing poaching.

The court also temporarily blocked a licensing provision that called for concealed-carry applicants to identify their social media accounts for the last three years. And it ruled in favor of a Western New York pastor who argued that he and his congregation had a right to allow guns in their church.

Hochul focused on the provisions upheld by the court in praising the ruling on Friday.

“Now, even after a year of legal assault from right-wing extremists, core tenets of our laws remain in effect following today’s ruling,” the governor said in a statement.

The cases will be sent back to the lower court for additional proceedings. The appeals court made clear that Friday’s decision is not the last word on whether the challenged provisions are constitutional. That determination will require “further briefing, discovery, and historical analysis, both in these cases as they proceed and perhaps in other cases,” the court said.

The case is Antonyuk v. Hochul, 22-2908, 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals (Manhattan).

