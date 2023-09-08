(Bloomberg) -- The US economy could expand at an annualized pace of about 2.2% in the third quarter, according to a recently revived weekly forecasting model from staff at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The measure, which was relaunched Friday by New York Fed’s Applied Macroeconomics and Econometrics Center, adds to the array of forecasts using news and economic reports to produce real-time estimates for current-quarter gross domestic product growth. A fresh estimate will be published each Friday at 11:45 am New York time.

Many economists have been boosting their forecasts for GDP following a string of stronger-than-expected reports on everything from consumer spending to residential investment. Still, projections vary. One widely-followed, unofficial estimate produced by the Atlanta Fed has GDP expanding 5.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter.

Any read on GDP growth above 3.2% would mark the strongest quarter since 2021, when the US was experiencing a rapid recovery from the initial shock of the pandemic.

New York Fed staff revised the model to better incorporate shifts in volatility and other changes to help it identify outliers. “These features help to handle greater volatility in the data, as well as reduce the model’s sensitivity to large shocks,” the New York Fed said in a statement Friday.

