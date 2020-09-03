(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an expedited probe into the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who suffocated during a police incident in Rochester, New York, in March.

“Last night, I watched the video of Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester,” Cuomo said in an emailed statement. “What I saw was deeply disturbing and I demand answers.”

He said he has full faith that an ongoing investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James’s office will be thorough and “ensure that justice is served.”

“For the sake of Mr. Prude’s family and the greater Rochester community, I am calling for this case to be concluded as expeditiously as possible,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the full and timely cooperation of the Rochester Police Department is needed and he trusts the department will fully comply.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.